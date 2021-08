San Francisco's Oracle Park has historically been a house of horrors for the Colorado Rockies, even in years when the team was good. In 2021, with the road version of the Rockies looking like one of the worst teams in major league history, the trips to the Bay Area have been no different. The Rockies dropped three of four over the weekend to the San Francisco Giants, who are in control of the National League West at an impressive 76-42 following a 5-2 victory in the series finale.