Cleveland-Detroit Runs

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

Indians second. Bradley Zimmer doubles to right field. Oscar Mercado singles to right field. Bradley Zimmer to third. Owen Miller reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Oscar Mercado to second. Bradley Zimmer scores. Fielding error by Grayson Greiner. Andres Gimenez walks. Owen Miller to second. Oscar Mercado to third. Austin Hedges doubles to deep right field. Andres Gimenez to third. Owen Miller scores. Oscar Mercado scores. Myles Straw walks. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop. Myles Straw out at second. Austin Hedges to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Austin Hedges scores. Franmil Reyes walks. Bradley Zimmer grounds out to shallow infield to Ian Krol.

