Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Full Panel: Afghanistan withdrawal shows ‘We can’t make it better … but we can make it worse’

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Baker, Anne Gearan, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Cornell Belcher join the Meet the Press roundtable to talk about the Taliban's return to power and what it means for President Biden.Aug. 15, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

188K+
Followers
27K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Soltis Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Make It Better#The Meet The Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsTODAY.com

Biden’s handling of Afghanistan troop withdrawal is ‘catastrophic,’ says Chuck Todd

Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss the Biden administration’s response to criticism by both Republicans and Democrats on the Afghanistan situation. Despite arguments that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was “inevitable,” Chuck Todd says the administration’s decision to remove U.S. troops before evacuating American citizens was a “catastrophic” one.Aug. 22, 2021.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Pronounces Afghanistan Withdrawal a ‘Disaster’ for Biden Administration: ‘We Can’t Keep Abandoning Allies in the Field’

Joe Scarborough condemned the Biden administration for leaving America’s allies in Afghanistan in danger now that the country has fallen to the Taliban. Scarborough’s Morning Joe, on Tuesday, reacted to Joe Biden defending his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan — even while admitting that fall of the nation to the Taliban occurred faster than expected. In his commentary, the MSNBC host condemned the manner in which Biden pulled U.S. forces from Afghanistan, while simultaneously acknowledging “there was never going to be a good time” to do it.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

This government’s gross negligence towards Afghanistan is obvious – but now we can’t waste a moment

As I write this, sitting safely at home with my family, it’s impossible not to feel a deep sense of horror watching the scenes unfold in Afghanistan.I know I won’t be the only person holding my loved ones a little closer today, realising how lucky we are to be here.When we see the terror that has gripped Afghanistan as the Taliban has seized control, it’s equally clear that Britain has an obligation to show moral leadership in offering sanctuary to people left in such a dire situation.I am angry beyond words that the foreign secretary was at the beach,...
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: It was time to leave Afghanistan, but we can't turn our backs completely

Afghanistan, my heart is broken by the tragedy, but the decision to end the 'Forever War' of my generation was the right one. I'm torn by saying that. In 2003-04, the Army put me in Bagram, and soon after my platoon was patrolling the Pech River Valley and earning our combat badges. Later, in Ghazni, a colleague died, more were badly wounded. Are we disrespecting them by leaving now? I struggle to answer. But the cost is too high and the mission impossible.
U.S. PoliticsKentucky Standard

COLUMN: We couldn’t fix Afghanistan; can we fix the climate?

So many pieces of America are broken, and much of it can be laid at the feet of our leaders. As we witness the end of the “Longest War in America’s History” — 20 years marked by untold loss of life and countless treasure, all of it gone — the only shock is the speed of Afghanistan’s unraveling. We will now have to watch the Taliban undo whatever they want of the American incursion, to take or break whatever they want. The weapons we left behind for the Afghan Army to defend themselves are now the property of the Taliban.
Lincoln County, SDKELOLAND TV

Ret. two-star general on Afghanistan: ‘We can’t forget the fact that this war on terror, it’s here to stay’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Joe Biden says he stands by his call for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan. “I cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly, another in another country’s civil war, taking casualties, suffering life-shattering injuries, leaving families broken by grief and loss,” Biden said. “This is not in our national security interest.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Democrats trust the Taliban more than their fellow Americans

Now that the Taliban are going door to door, hunting and executing Afghans who worked for the United States, Democrats want everyone to know that conservatives in the U.S. are just as dangerous — or even worse. “Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan?...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

As the MAGA-land crackup gets worse, a few voices plead for sanity

With the right-wing media rabidly agitating to keep Afghan refugees out of our country, the Wall Street Journal editorial board has weighed in with a new call for sanity. The Journal’s editorial calls for resettling refugees here on the grounds that conservative principles require it — and, in so doing, captures a bigger story about our fraught political moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy