San Miguel County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 14:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Santa Fe Metro Area A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM MDT At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glorieta, or 8 miles east of Santa Fe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Pecos, Canada De Los Alamos, Lamy, Glorieta and Rowe. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 283 and 311. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 286 and 290. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

