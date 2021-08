TRENTON – While New Jersey’s cities grew in the 2010s, in some instances for the first time in decades, the opposite is happening in the state’s more rural areas. Two hundred of the 565 municipalities lost population in the last 10 years. The state as a whole added nearly 500,000 to its count, seemingly puncturing the oft-repeated concerns about people fleeing the state, but that contraction was the experience in some parts of the state.