Real Estate Q & A

We were applying for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. Our credit scores are in the 800’s, and we were applying for a mortgage in order to avoid IRA withdrawals and the taxes. This mortgage company is pushing us to use an internet portal that requires all of our passwords to our banking and investment accounts. Having had my security hacked twice, I refused. They said I could furnish copies of the accounts, but when I did, they made it so difficult for me that my only course would be to furnish my passwords. Am I wrong to be concerned about this?