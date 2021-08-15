Cancel
MLB

Cleveland-Detroit Runs

 7 days ago

Indians second. Bradley Zimmer doubles to right field. Oscar Mercado singles to right field. Bradley Zimmer to third. Owen Miller reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Oscar Mercado to second. Bradley Zimmer scores. Fielding error by Grayson Greiner. Andres Gimenez walks. Owen Miller to second. Oscar Mercado to third. Austin Hedges doubles to deep right field. Andres Gimenez to third. Owen Miller scores. Oscar Mercado scores. Myles Straw walks. Amed Rosario grounds out to shortstop. Myles Straw out at second. Austin Hedges to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Austin Hedges scores. Franmil Reyes walks. Bradley Zimmer grounds out to shallow infield to Ian Krol.

The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBredlegnation.com

Luis Castillo’s run ends as the Reds get blown out in Cleveland

The Reds were sending one of the best pitchers over the last two months to the mound and Cleveland was sending a rookie spot starter with an ERA nearing 8.00 to the mound in a match up that seemed prime for a Cincinnati win. They have to actually play the game, though, and Cleveland went off against Luis Castillo as they beat the Reds in a makeup of a postponed game from May.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland Indians’ Ernie Clement enters strange new world of the home run

DETROIT — Rookie Ernie Clement is not an expert when it comes to home runs. In his 1,075 minor-league at-bats, he hit three of them. Friday night Clement hit his first two homers in the big leagues to start and end the Indians scoring in a 7-4 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park. Don’t ask him how he did it because he has no idea.
MLBarcamax.com

Tigers score three runs in 10th inning for 4-1 win over Blue Jays

TORONTO — What Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accomplished in the fourth inning seemed bound to happen, considering Detroit Tigers starter Tyler Alexander — a left-hander who is more crafty than overpowering — faced a lineup full of powerful righties. Guerrero, just 22 years old, jumped on a first-pitch 88-mph sinker from...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Coming off no-hitter, D-backs' Tyler Gilbert faces Rockies

It has been a mostly forgettable season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. A few years ago, they were a rising team, but now they are one of the worst teams in baseball. If not for Baltimore's 15-game losing streak and the Diamondbacks' recent surge, Arizona would have the worst record in the majors.
MLBSFGate

Arizona-Colorado Runs

Rockies second. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow infield. C.J. Cron out at second. Elias Diaz singles to shortstop. Garrett Hampson homers to center field. Elias Diaz scores. Austin Gomber singles to shallow infield. Connor Joe grounds out to third base, Asdrubal Cabrera to Christian Walker.
MLBSFGate

Miami-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India grounds out to shortstop, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar. Tyler Naquin triples to deep right field. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep left field. Tyler Naquin scores. Joey Votto reaches on error. Nick Castellanos to third. Fielding error by Jesus Aguilar. Kyle Farmer out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Lewis Brinson. Nick Castellanos scores. Mike Moustakas grounds out to shortstop, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros belt four homers, manhandle Mariners

Yordan Alvarez homered and drove in four runs to pace a Houston offensive onslaught as the Astros bashed four home runs and rolled to a 12-3 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Friday. Alvarez (2-for-5) was one of five Astros with a multi-hit game as Houston scored at least...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 8/20

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBperutribune.com

San Francisco-Oakland Runs

Athletics fourth. Jed Lowrie walks. Yan Gomes doubles to deep left field. Jed Lowrie to third. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Josh Harrison singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Yan Gomes scores. Jed Lowrie scores. Chad Pinder walks. Elvis Andrus strikes out swinging. Mark Canha called out on strikes.
MLBWXYZ

Tigers beat Blue Jays in 10 innings, as Cabrera stuck on 499

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday night. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...
MLBMidland Daily News

Chicago White Sox-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes. Nelson Cruz singles to right field. Austin Meadows called out on strikes. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Nelson Cruz to second. Wander Franco doubles to shallow left field. Yandy Diaz to third. Nelson Cruz scores. Brandon Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Wander Franco scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Manuel Margot flies out to deep left center field to Brian Goodwin.
MLBdallassun.com

Luis Patino leads Rays past White Sox

Luis Patino allowed two runs in six innings as the host Tampa Bay Rays posted an 8-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Entering the game with a 5.79 ERA in three August starts, Patino (3-3) surrendered five hits and struck out five before exiting after 91 pitches.
MLBCBS Sports

Houston Astros

Jones came a single shy of the cycle in Saturday's 15-1 win over the Mariners, going 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, a triple and four RBI. Jones got the two hardest parts of the cycle accomplished by the end of the sixth inning, but couldn't come through with a single in his final at-bat to complete the feat. The 27-year-old has made the most of his playing time in August, hitting .333 with two homers and 10 RBI in the month.

