Honda and Toyota have spoken out against the union-based provision in the new EV tax credit proposal recently approved by the Senate Finance Committee. That proposal makes a few substantive changes to the current EV tax credit that maxes out at $7,500. One change increases the credit maximum to $12,500 by adding $2,500 for electric vehicles made in the U.S. and another $2,500 for vehicles produced by union labor. The credit for vehicles built in the U.S. hasn't raised any public issue yet. The credit for unionized plant workers or facilities represented by a union is the problem. Volkswagen was the first to speak up, telling Automotive News last month that it favors credits that "do not favor one automaker over another."