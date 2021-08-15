Cancel
Pisgah Forest, NC

WATCH: Two male timber rattlesnakes battle for mating rights in Cradle of Forestry

By Kari Barrows
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (WLOS) — Spotting a venomous snake can make for quite the adventurous walk in the woods. But one North Carolina woman recently witnessed something even more unique: two snakes intertwining with each other in what turned out to be a battle for mating rights.

Amanda Hooper shared a video and several photos with News 13, saying her family had spotted two timber rattlesnakes intertwined with each other on Aug. 7 at the Cradle of Forestry in Pisgah Forest. She said she'd initially thought it may have been snakes mating, but learned the true meaning of the snakes' ritual from an online group.

"In the video I assume they are a mating pair but when I posted to a Snake Education Group on Facebook I learned that they were actually a pair of males fighting for mating rights to a female that was close by but never saw," Hooper wrote to News 13 in a Facebook message.

According to the Saint Louis Zoo, male timber rattlesnakes engage in this sort of 'combat dance' when encountering each other, especially if a female timber rattlesnake is nearby. "The males face each other with their heads and forward part of their bodies raised," the zoo describes the snakes' ritual online. "They intertwine their necks, each trying to push the other to the ground to establish superiority."

"It was a great educational opportunity for my young boys," Hooper added.

Aug. 7, 2021 - Two timber rattlesnakes, inside the Cradle of Forestry in Pisgah Forest, NC, battle for mating rights of a female snake nearby. (Credit: Amanda Hooper)

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) says the timber rattlesnake, which can be found in eastern parts of the U.S., slithers across many parts of the state, usually in forested areas. Click here if you'd like to report a rattlesnake spotting in North Carolina.

