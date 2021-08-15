Green Bay Packers: 4 Standouts from preseason opener vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers didn’t come away with a win to open the 2021 NFL preseason but a handful of players made big-time positive impacts on Saturday. Aaron Rodgers is finally back with the Green Bay Packers but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be out on the fireld for the 2021 NFL preseason. In fact, the opposite is true as the reigning MVP is not expected to take the field for the exhibition contests. So Packers fans got their first looks at second-year signal-caller Jordan Love as he took the field against the Texans on Saturday.