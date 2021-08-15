Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

English Dub Review: 86 EIGHTY-SIX: “Goodbye”

By Michael Triay
bubbleblabber.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: Shin (Billy Kametz), Raiden (Jonah Scott), Anju (Maureen Price), Kurena (Erica Mendez) and Theoto (Casey Mongillo) engage in all out combat with the legion absorbed Sheppard, Shourei (Robbie Daymond) for one final battle and also say goodbye to their trusted Handler, Lena (Suzie Yeung). Our Take: The huge climactic...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Daymond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dub#Triple Threat#English#Cg#Spearhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
ComicsSiliconera

Gunbuster is Getting a Blu-Ray Release With New English Dub in 2022

Discotek Media announced that it will release classic sci-fi mecha series Gunbuster to Blu-ray. The release will include special features and an entirely new English dub by Sound Cadence Productions. It plans to release the series sometime in 2022. Originally produced by Gainax in the late 1980s, Gunbuster is a...
Comicsgamerevolution.com

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean release date: When is the English dub coming out?

The Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime finally has a release date, and it’s sooner than anticipated. At Shueisha and Warner Bros. Japan Anime revealed the first trailer for the series overnight, and we got info on when Stone Ocean will debut, where it’ll be streamed, and who the Japanese voice cast is. Unfortunately, we don’t have details on the English dub just yet, but we can anticipate when we can expect it to be released.
ComicsSiliconera

New English Dub Announced for Amazon Prime Evangelion Films

The three Rebuild of Evangelion films have, according to Japan’s Amazon Prime Video, some new members in their English dub cast. For example, Ritsuko’s voice actress was originally Colleen Clinkenbeard, and now Mary Faber is credited. Currently, there is only the Japanese version, as well as Japanese subtitles, available on Amazon Prime Video if you are in Japan. [Thanks, Anime News Network and EvaMonkey!]
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Movie Premiere With Fun Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator has celebrated the debut of the new World Heroes' Mission movie in Japan with a fun new sketch! With the fifth season of the anime series nearing its end, one of the most anticipated releases from the series was the third feature film in the franchise taking Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo around the world on a huge new mission while working with Endeavor and other pros from all over. It's a huge new adventure for the franchise, and the original series creator was excited to see this new movie premiere as well.
TV & Videos/Film

The Daily Stream: ‘The Paper Tigers’ is a Cornball Martial Arts Dad Comedy

The Pitch: Three former martial arts geniuses known as the “Three Tigers” have grown into disillusioned middle-aged men who have long given up the art of Gung Fu. But when their estranged martial arts master is found dead, they dust off their skills to find the person responsible and avenge their fallen master’s death. If they can do it without pulling a few muscles, that would be ideal.
ComicsAnime News Network

MangaGamer Licenses Love Sweets, Seventh Lair Visual Novels

MangaGamer announced during its Otakon panel on Saturday that it has licensed the Love Sweets, Seventh Lair, Namaiki Dark Elf Sisters, and Erovoice! visual novels. The company also announced preorder openings for Uchikano - Living With My Girlfriend, which launches on August 26. Love Sweets (pictured above) is a visual...
ComicsFirst Showing

Watch: Bikers Invade a Dance in Animated Short 'The Chaperone'

"They got a rude awakening." Who wants to hear a story about a teacher who beats up an entire motorcycle gang in 1970s Montreal? This entrancing, extra creative short documentary film titled The Chaperone first premiered years ago, but we're just catching up with it thanks to a reminder from Short of the Week. The film features mostly 2D drawings that look like school doodles, plus some segments of puppets, miniatures, a few live-action shots, and more. The film is about a schoolteacher in Montreal in the 1970s who takes on an entire biker gang while chaperoning a middle school dance in a church basement. As retold by the DJ & teacher. "With over 10,000 hand drawings (many of which were colored in crayon by hand), an original blaxploitation score and featuring a cast of over 200 people, The Chaperone is an unconventional approach to documentary shorts." Yes, it's awesome. What a wild story to tell, and a massively creative film.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Spin Cast Says Disney Channel Movie Moves the Needle on Indian Narratives

Ever since Bend It Like Beckham premiered, the prevailing thought in popular culture has been that Indian parents are strict and only want their children to pursue medicine and science. But Spin, the new Disney Channel movie premiering this Friday at 8/7c, shakes up that narrative as it spotlights the DJ dreams of an Indian American girl named Rhea. Mira, Royal Detective voice actress Avantika stars as Rhea in the movie, directed by Manjari Makijany. Avantika says she loves that Spin explores her character’s creativity and passion to blend DJ mixes that celebrate her South Asian culture with other sounds and...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For Moriarty the Patriot Part 1

Funimation has announced an August 15th start date for the English dubbed adaptation of Moriarty the Patriot Part 1. The first 11 episodes will drop all at once to represent the show’s first part, however, there is no news if and when part two will get an English dubbed adaptation. The series was directed by Kazuya Nomura at Production I.G, with Tooru Ookubo designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Gō Zappa and Taku Kishimoto were in charge of scripts, and Asami Tachibana composed the music.
Entertainmentbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent “Miracle”

The king, Erhart, and Johan discuss Sei’s last enchantment. It’s on the level of a legendary class item and discusses the status of the Grand Magus being the only one to determine if she’s the Saint or not. Meanwhile, Sei concludes that she is the Saint with her abilities, but wishes to retain a normal life. Johan kicks her out of the lab for making too many potions again, so Sei searches for a book on magic in the library. She comes across the king who offers his sincerest apologies about his son’s behavior. He wishes to thank Sei for her contribution to the kingdom, but she denies the outlandish suggestions.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “The Unforgiven”

Todoroki’s older brother Natsuo gets captured by a villain that wants to be killed by Endeavor. The kids get to show off all they’ve learned as Endeavor hesitates. Endeavor is trying to do right by his family not just himself and decides to build them a new home free from him for when their mother comes home.
Musicedmidentity.com

Esseks Takes Viewers on a Journey with “Stories” Music Video

Last month, Esseks released his creative album, The Villains Journey, and now he’s bringing it to life with music video for “Stories.”. Esseks is a master of his craft, whether he’s creating in the studio or in a sketchbook. In fact, whatever artwork you see when he releases music, is straight from the man himself and he was even recently featured in High Times Magazine, landing a two-page spread with his illustrations. Back in July, he dropped The Villains Journey, a nine-track album that took fans and the project’s protagonist on a voyage through a post-apocalyptic New York City. Now, he’s really giving fans the visual part of the experience with a music video for the opening track “Stories.”
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Balam’s Lesson”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma’s secret is accidently uncovered by Professor Balam, who turns out to actually be quite supportive of having a human around, but is concerned for Iruma’s safety if anyone should find out. Seeing that Iruma is struggling with his studies, Balam makes Iruma special textbooks to better understand magic fundamentals. Also, he’s a former schoolmate of Kalego.

Comments / 0

Community Policy