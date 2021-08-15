Is Ryan Raposo Actually Good Now?

To get good talk- 4 HR in 4 games - 3 hits tonight. He showed me nothing new. He goes out cool as cucumber. Gets first two guys. Then gets really nervous and loses the next two. Then gets even more nervous and at that point more often than not he gives up a big hit along with several runs. I know he’s had some good outings since being demoted but this guy is the same ol minter imo and he will burn the Braves in this race that looks like it will be decided in the last weekend of the regular season. I wish they would send him packing like they did Shane Greene.