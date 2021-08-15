Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Is Ryan Raposo Actually Good Now?

By Eighty-Six Forever
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Raposo has the unenviable status of being picked one spot ahead of Daryl Dike in the 2020 MLS Super Draft. In his rookie season he was not very good. While Dike was scoring goals and drawing interest from clubs in Europe, Raposo did not even attempt a single shot. American Soccer Analysis’ G+ metric pegged him as one of the worst players in the league. This lead to many people, including yours truly, speculating he just wasn’t up to the level in MLS.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Ryan Raposo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Mls Super Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLDelaware County Daily Times

McCaffery: Already too late for Eagles to have Jalen Hurts fully conditioned for opener

The morning films were over, the pregame calisthenics completed, the stadium open, the situation right for Jalen Hurts Thursday. That's when an unexplained pain shot through his torso and another opportunity would be lost. Acting appropriately, the Eagles scratched their No. 1 quarterback from a score-irrelevant game against New England,...
Footballsportswar.com

Actually,

Bronco recently said he wants to establish a more "potent traditional running game" this year. I am not going to accept a strategy that virtually guarantees injury to the QB. It is looking like Bronco agrees!. [Post edited by LTHoo at 08/13/2021 8:44PM]
MLBtigernet.com

Re: And now Minter has had 2 good

To get good talk- 4 HR in 4 games - 3 hits tonight. He showed me nothing new. He goes out cool as cucumber. Gets first two guys. Then gets really nervous and loses the next two. Then gets even more nervous and at that point more often than not he gives up a big hit along with several runs. I know he’s had some good outings since being demoted but this guy is the same ol minter imo and he will burn the Braves in this race that looks like it will be decided in the last weekend of the regular season. I wish they would send him packing like they did Shane Greene.
NFLNBC Sports

DeVonta Smith will participate in team drills on Tuesday

Devonta Smith is taking another step in his return from a knee sprain. After Smith participated in individual drills on Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the rookie receiver would take part in team drills on Tuesday. Philadelphia is conducting its second joint practice with New England. Smith has...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to win a basketball championship in BitLife

Each of the sports in BitLife features championships that your character and their team can participate in and potentially win. These championships pit the best teams against each other to see who comes out on top, and winning these competitions is no easy feat. This guide breaks down what you can do to win a basketball championship in BitLife.
NFLYardbarker

Underrated Texans' Veteran Draws Praise

The Houston Texans may have renewed and revitalized the majority of their roster this offseason, but there's one cornerstone of the franchise that simply cannot be moved. Long-snapper Jon Weeks is entering his 12th season with the Texans, and according to his teammates, he's as good as they come. "He's...
NFLTwinfinite

Madden NFL 22 Lockdown Corner Achievement Guide

Madden NFL 22’s “Lockdown Corner” achievement requires you to win three presses in a single game, using the same cornerback. It is one of the few achievements in the game that you unlock by performing something in a match, and is arguably the most difficult of the bunch. For those who aren’t too familiar with American football, a press is a match-up between the receiver and the cornerback, where the corner stays pressed up against the receiver along his route to leave him with little space to catch. Your objective is to shut down three routes with this type of coverage, using the same player.
NHLchatsports.com

Quick Hits: The Make it Work Edition

This is pretty cool for the new GM of the Griffins (BTW, if you missed that news, it’s true: Pat Verbeek, following the departure of Ryan Martin takes over as the AHL GM, as is the usual for assistant GMs.) There’s also this:. Around the League. With an increased focus...
Boyds, MDusalaxmagazine.com

Taylor Cummings is Inaugural Champion of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse

BOYDS, Md. — Entering the final weekend of Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse, Taylor Cummings was No. 1 on the leaderboard and held a 187-point lead over Caylee Waters. In a fitting end to the league’s inaugural season, Team Cummings and Team Waters went toe-to-toe in the last game at Maureen Hendricks Field.
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Hawks hire Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly hired Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Van Exel was last with the Memphis Grizzlies (2016-2019) as an assistant coach, and spent three years as a developmental assistant with the Hawks from 2010-2012. Van Exel will replace Marlon Garnett, who...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia Football: Uniforms Don’t Matter

Georgia football will take on Clemson on Sept. 4, and there has been some speculation about what the Bulldogs will wear. Of course, fans are stepping closer to the ledge because, as Georgia fans, we all know what alternate uniforms have done to us in the past. Looking at you...
College Sportschatsports.com

Kentucky target Shaedon Sharpe receives G League Ignite offer

Shaedon Sharpe already had the G League Ignite among his top five destinations, but now he’s officially received an offer from the professional option. Earlier this month, Sharpe, a consensus top-five prospect from the class of 2022, dropped his list of preferred destinations for the next stage of his basketball career: Kentucky, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and the G League Ignite. He’s held an offer from head coach John Calipari and the Wildcats since Dec. 2020 and many had assumed he would eventually commit to UK as early as this month.
MLBchatsports.com

Ebb And Flow

Devastating losses are, well, devastating, especially in the heat of a pennant race when every game counts for so much. But in reality they are more devastating for fans than they are for players, who are wired to move on and bounce back. Yesterday’s loss was one of those good...
NFLchatsports.com

5 Carolina Panthers players on the chopping block ahead of second cuts

Which Carolina Panthers players could find themselves on the chopping block as the organization prepares to reveal their second round of cuts?. The time is almost approaching for the Carolina Panthers to declare their next round of cuts. Those in power have until Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80 players, which will see some dreams of earning a spot on the team came to an abrupt halt in the latest part of the preparation process.
Footballchatsports.com

Roundtable: Dark horse players on each side of the ball

This week, Maize n Brew staff members were asked about players on this year’s football team that are dark horses on each side of the ball. Here’s what a sampling of our contributors had to say about their picks as fall camp wraps up. Who is your dark horse player...
MLBchatsports.com

MIA 1, CIN 3: Sandy Shines, Bats Don’t

Articulated in one way or another, they say to be a successful Major League pitcher, the impetus is on limiting mistakes. Well on Sunday, Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara did just that, yet, an issue beyond his control plagued him once again. Throwing a season-high 111 pitches and striking out a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy