St. Thomas GOP chairwoman arrested in trafficking case

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — The chairwoman of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of recruiting minors for a sex trafficking ring. Gisela Castro Medina, 19, was arrested Thursday in Fort Walton Beach, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office’s website said she was wanted on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and was a fugitive from the FBI in Minnesota.

