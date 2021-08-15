Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Leaked Google Pixel 5a components offers more details

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome more detail has leaked out regarding the Google Pixel 5a, which is expected to be launched this week. The details come from components Google is sending out to phone repair companies and offers more information about the construction and features of the affordable handset. The back of the Pixel...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Androidpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

Let's do a short rewind before jumping into the iPhone 13 Pro Max chit-chat. It's late November 2020; you've received your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you set it up and start using it. You see, it's a big phone! But it's OK - that's what you wanted anyway. A week or two later, you start realizing that there's something else that makes it feel… different.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
Cell PhonesWired

Review: Google Pixel 5A 5G

The Google Pixel 5A 5G is here! For the third year in a row, Google proves you don't need to drop anything close to $1,000 for a great smartphone. With an unrivaled camera system, a large OLED screen, and nearly two days of battery life between charges it remains a killer deal at $450. Reviews Editor Julian Chokkattu gives an overview of why the Pixel 5A is the best phone for most people.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Google's bargain Pixel 5a 5G rumored to arrive later this month

Google’s Pixel 5a 5G might be only a few short weeks from appearing on sale, although you’re probably going to want to moderate your excitement somewhat, as this isn’t likely to be an earth-shatteringly exciting phone. Instead expect a modest update to the existing Pixel 4a 5G, although that is no bad thing as Google’s A-series devices are always a joy to use.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Opinion: Google’s Pixel 6 just made the Pixel 5a relevant

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is a wrap and there’s a lot to get excited about from the smartphone giant. New watches, earbuds, and – oh yeah – some new bendy phones or something. In all seriousness, Samsung’s new hardware lineup looks dope but for me, the Unpacked event was a temporary distraction as I have never been a huge fan of Samsung mobile devices. It has been nearly a decade (Galaxy S3? Maybe?) since I owned a Samsung phone and the emerging foldable form-factor, well, I’m just not sold on it just yet.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 5a With 5G Is A Budget Phone Done Bigger & Better

Google has now officially launched the latest handset in its ‘a’ series line-up, dubbed the Pixel 5a with 5G. The news follows on the company’s launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro announced at the beginning of the month. For clarity, despite the naming conventions used by Google, the Pixel 5a with 5G serves as a budget or mid-range alternative to those pricier smartphones.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Google officially announces Pixel 5a 5G, available only in the US and Japan

After several leaks over the past few months, Google today officially launched the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone. Google Pixel 5a 5G will cost $449 and it comes with IP67 water resistance, a higher capacity battery and a bigger 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen. The camera system is the same one which we have already seen in Pixel 5.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google seemingly confirms Pixel 5a 5G pricing as marketing video leaks

Yesterday, we reported that Google could be planning to reveal the Pixel 5a 5G this week, its next mid-range smartphone. Apparently, that launch date may be today, as SoftBank and Google have posted teasers. In SoftBank's case, it published a Pixel 5a 5G launch video on its Twitter account, which it swiftly deleted. Unsurprisingly, the video has been re-posted by multiple accounts, which you can watch below.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Pixel 5a components’ images leak, reveal larger battery ahead of rumored launch on August 17

Google is rumored to launch Pixel 5a later this month. Popular leaks website FrontPageTech reported that Google will be announcing Pixel 5a on August 26th. However, according to a new leak from AndroidPolice, Google might just announce Pixel 5a tomorrow, i.e., August 17th. The publication has also shared some images of the components that’ll likely be used in 5a, suggesting that Google is opting for a larger battery this year.
Worldmspoweruser.com

Watch the first Google Pixel 5a ad from Japan

Google will reportedly launch the Google Pixel 5a today, and it seems Japanese carriers have just confirmed this, by posting the first Google Pixel 5a ad. The ad by Softbank emphasises the good quality pictures from the camera, and the high performance at a surprisingly low price. The Google Pixel...
NFLHot Hardware

Google Pixel 5a 5G Review: A Well-Executed Battery Life King

After weeks of leaks and rumors, and a mere ten months since the original's launch, Google just revised its mid-range Pixel 4a 5G and lowered the price by $50. Behold the slightly larger and heavier Pixel 5a ($449), which bumps the display size from 6.2 to 6.34 inches, increases the battery capacity from 3,885 to 4680mAh, swaps the plastic body for a metal shell, and adds water resistance.
Cell Phonesthewestsidegazette.com

Google Pixel 5a To Be Launched In August

WASHINGTON — Tech giant Google is planning to launch its latest flagship smartphone, Pixel 5a 5G, soon. Google is expected to unveil the smartphone as early as Aug. 17. Some new information and photographs of various parts of the device have been leaked. The upcoming device might look pretty much...
Cell PhonesCNET

Pixel 5A: How to buy Google's newest smartphone today

Google surprised everyone on Tuesday by announcing the Pixel 5A with 5G, a midrange and affordable phone. The Pixel 5A uses the same design as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A (5G), but has a larger display and a huge battery that gives you all-day battery life. And for the...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

A new Google Pixel 5a leak just showed off its beefy battery

Just ahead of its expected August launch, Google’s Pixel 5a has provided yet another leak, this one focused on its components. This new report comes from sources in repair stores, as shared by Android Police on Sunday. In photos showing off the upcoming Pixel 5a, the report confirms some of the previous Pixel leaks, including the battery size and overall design.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s iPhone 13 Events Are PACKED, Google Pixel 5a Launch Date & more! (video)

Samsung Eco² OLED panel debuts on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Let’s kick the week off with some official news, starting with some new information on the products we got last week from Samsung. Oh and by the way, for those of you who want the deals, we’ve decided to just add them to the description to keep the video a little shorter. Last week at Unpacked we got two new foldables with a ton of improvements but, apparently there’s another improvement Samsung didn’t tell us about when it comes to the display… until today for some odd reason.. Sammy says that the Z Fold 3 uses a new Eco2 OLED display that brings a new laminated structure that’s able to reduce the light reflection from the OLED layer. With this new tech it doesn’t require a polarizing layer anymore, making the OLED panel slimmer and power efficient in the process, which can I just say, yes.. It’s probably why this Z Fold 3 has gotten slimmer. They’re claiming that this new panel is 25% more power efficient than previous generation OLED screens and it also allows for more light to pass through, and yes that’s what enables the Under Display Camera as well. Apparently the only drawback here is that it’s a little bit more complicated to manufacture, so it makes sense that they only decided to add it to their most expensive smartphone.. Even if the selfie camera isn’t the best, let’s hope this technology makes its way on to other smartphones because, we all love better battery life right?
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Google’s Pixel 5a Is Here For Just $449

Google’s Pixel phones have over the years seen an increase in price where they kind of stopped being flagship phones you could buy for half the price of a regular flagship. Maybe that has put some people off from buying the phone, and to help counter that, Google started releasing “A” series of phones that are cheaper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy