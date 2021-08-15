Feeling Good After Offseason Shoulder Surgery, Terrell Edmunds Ready To Take Another Step In 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds played in the team’s second preseason game of 2021 this past Thursday night and the former first round draft pick out of Virginia Tech logged 21 total snaps played in that contest. Edmunds playing in that second preseason game was a big deal as he’s been somewhat limited in some contact situations throughout the offseason due to him having offseason shoulder surgery. After Sunday’s training camp practice at Heinz Field was completed, Edmunds was asked to comment on how he’s feeling now.steelersdepot.com
