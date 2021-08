There’s a disturbing new trend among fans attending sports games this year, and Kirk Herbstreit wants the major sports leagues to address it “swiftly.”. We’ve seen steep climb in fans fighting at various sports game this year. The trend began during the NBA Playoffs. A Phoenix Suns fan and Denver Nuggets fan got into a scuffle, and the Suns fan proceeded to shout “Suns in four!” The fan went viral, and even drew praise from Phoenix star Devin Booker.