Listen To Win Tickets To Dave Matthews Band

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you plan on attending the Dave Matthews Band concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake later this month, you’ll need to provide either proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a test showing a negative result. The band’s stop in the Pittsburgh area is scheduled for The Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. The change in protocols for the upcoming tour was recently posted on the band’s social media pages. The protocols will go into effect, starting with the band’s show on August 21 in Columbia, MD. The band says that they are grateful to be back on the road playing live music again and ask the public to help keep each other safe by being vaccinated. The show in Pittsburgh was initially scheduled for June, before being rescheduled and pushed back to August. For more information and tour details, click here.