Fernando Tatis Jr. seems likely to have a new position when he returns to the San Diego Padres lineup over the coming days. Tatis, currently on the injured list after once again dislocating his shoulder, has begun shagging fly balls in the outfield in preparation for a move off shortstop, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. The Padres are hopeful that relocating Tatis to the outfield will help him avoid another shoulder-related injury for the remainder of the season.