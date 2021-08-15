Cancel
Public Health

Vitamin D proves ineffective in the fight against COVID-19 says study

By Christian Meffert
WBOY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL — A new study from studyfinds.org says that Vitamin D does not improve a persons resistance to COVID-19, nor does it help the condition of those already infected. People with high vitamin D levels are shown to be just as susceptible to the coronavirus. A technique called Mendelian Randomization was used on a sample size of 1.3 million people from across the world to account for various genetic factors.

