Vitamin D proves ineffective in the fight against COVID-19 says study
MONTREAL — A new study from studyfinds.org says that Vitamin D does not improve a persons resistance to COVID-19, nor does it help the condition of those already infected. People with high vitamin D levels are shown to be just as susceptible to the coronavirus. A technique called Mendelian Randomization was used on a sample size of 1.3 million people from across the world to account for various genetic factors.www.wboy.com
Comments / 75