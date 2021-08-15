Cancel
Yasmin Williams, a new kind of guitar hero, is listening to the world around her

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON, Md. — At first, it seemed like Yasmin Williams was giving away all of the magic tricks. The guitarist was keeping busy onstage Friday night, making the strings of her acoustic guitar flutter, and scritch, and shimmer, and clang — and since pandemic protocols would preclude the normal post-show merch table chitchat, she encouraged her audience to "blurt out questions" they might have about her completely unorthodox style of guitar playing whenever anyone felt like it.

