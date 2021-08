In the ongoing discussion regarding the proposed PNM-Avangrid merger, the parties have promised to work with Public Regulation Commission staff and others to create new reliability standards, with annual reporting on compliance. Actually, there’s no need to create new standards; national reliability standards already exist. As per the Energy Policy Act of 2005, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) designated the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) as the organization to maintain reliability standards or criteria for all U.S. power systems. Conformance is monitored by the six regional entities, aka regional reliability councils. Compliance is mandatory. Failure to comply is considered a violation of federal law and is punishable by fines up to $1 million per incident per day. However, standards regarding installed generating capacity are something of a mixed bag.