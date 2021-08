Without making light of the situation, the existential conundrum facing the concert industry — which was poised for an ambitious return this summer after 18 months of lockdown, only to see its plans upended by COVID variants and spikes — can be summarized in a tale of two Jasons. On one hand, there’s country singer Jason Aldean, who started off his tour this month by making nightly anti-masking proclamations. “The coolest thing to me right now,” he told a New York audience at Jones Beach, “is that I’m looking out, seeing all you guys, and I don’t see one fucking mask. I’ve...