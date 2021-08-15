Measuring a lifetime of achievement: A community bids farewell to Dr. L. Ray Brooks
From a rough floor plan originally sketched on a 12-inch-by-12-inch piece of cardboard to 6,480,000 inches of steel, concrete, and glass structure housing state-of-the-art equipment used in advanced manufacturing, the William H. “Billy” O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence emerged from a calculated journey over some 13 years — or 6,832,800 minutes — of measured leadership from Dr. L. Ray Brooks, recently retired president of Piedmont Technical College (PTC).www.golaurens.com
Comments / 0