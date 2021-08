Mims has split his practice time between the second- and third-team offense, and there are five or six receivers working ahead of him, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Not only are the likes of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder working ahead of Mims, but so are Keelan Cole, Vyncint Smith and, occasionally, Braxton Berrios. The 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor seems closer to getting cut than starting at this point, though Mims still has time to turn things around with the preseason coming up.