PM Update: Muggy and cloudy through tomorrow as rain returns

Rescuers were searching Sunday for over 50 people who remain unaccounted for after record-breaking rain and flash-flooding a day earlier left at least 10 people dead, authorities said, devastating a small city in central Tennessee. Waverly — about 60 miles west of Nashville — had been “pretty much underwater” Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley, with some people awaiting rescue on their roofs while others were trapped in vehicles. The Tennessee National Guard said Saturday night that its soldiers and airmen were helping other emergency responders. A Black Hawk helicopter was assisting with water rescues, officials said, while medics were airlifted to a hospital as support staff and others were setting up emergency cellular, Internet and radio communications.