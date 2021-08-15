Cancel
NFL

Titans training camp: News, notes, video from Day 13 of practice

By Mike Moraitis
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uubUw_0bSUtiLJ00

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon for their 13th session of training camp, and their first after the Preseason Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

Some good news to report, as tight end Geoff Swaim finally returned. He was in the midst of the longest absence of any player from Titans camp after not having seen the field since July 29.

The Titans player experiencing the longest current absence is wide receiver Julio Jones, who has not been a participant since Aug. 2. Jones was working on a side field, however.

Along with Swaim, cornerback Elijah Molden, right guard Nate Davis and outside linebacker Harold Landry also returned. There was no sighting of center Ben Jones, who has missed a handful of practices in a row, or defensive lineman Denico Autry or offensive lineman Kendall Lamm.

Two players who were injured in the preseason opener, kicker Tucker McCann and running back Darrynton Evans, did not take the field as well.

Take a look at the rest of the news, notes, video and post-practice presser highlights from the Titans’ 13th practice of training camp.

News and Notes

Not participating: Julio Jones, Tucker McCann, Mathias Farley, Kevin Peterson, Dane Cruikshank, Brady Breeze, Maurice Smith, Ben Jones, Darrynton Evans, Kendall Lamm, Denico Autry, Trevon Coley.

Returning to practice: Nate Davis, Elijah Molden, Geoff Swaim, Harold Landry.

Paul Kuharsky: “Another light session for Titans. Jog-through pace and less. Some work on screens and special special teams situations. Multiple individual position periods.”

Buck Reising, AtoZ Sports Nashville: “Three straight drops for Dez Fitzpatrick in routes on air session. Staff had him run it a third time after the first two and he couldn’t manage it. Right in front of Titans GM Jon Robinson.”

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “Fitzpatrick did make a nice catch in the corner of the end zone during a half speed team period.”

-Davenport: “Kristian Fulton got tangled up with Dez Fitzpatrick at the top of the route during team period. He slipped and got up slowly, tried to go the next rep but got pulled. Fulton appeared to walk it off on the sideline though.”

-Davenport: Bud Dupree and Harold Landry worked on pass rushing moves with OLB coach Ryan Crow during special teams period. Dupree also did some running with an elastic band attached to him.”

-Davenport: “Dupree is making progress. He took part in team period w/out a brace and was full tilt. No stopping on contact.”

-Davenport: “Mike Vrabel yanked Jeffery Simmons out of a run through team period. Simmons grabbed Nate Davis and threw him to the ground when they were supposed to be staying up.”

Davenport: “Derrick Henry seemed to get more work than usual today. He took part in team period which is something he didn’t do often before. He and RB coach Tony Dews did a lot catching the ball during special teams as well.”

Ben Arthur, The Tennessean: “(A.J.) Brown has been in and out of practice throughout training camp. After participating in early individual drills on Sunday, he went back into the building.”

Arthur: “Tight end Geoff Swaim returned to practice after being sidelined since the early days of training camp. He went back into the building after about an hour and a half of work.”

Arthur: “Titans RG Nate Davis got up slowly after a hit from DL Jeffery Simmons in 11s, and sat out a few snaps. He later returned to practice.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCz8O_0bSUtiLJ00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Post-practice pressers: Mike Vrabel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AFe4_0bSUtiLJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

LT Taylor Lewan

OLB Rashad Weaver

DL Larrell Murchison

OL Dillon Radunz

Upcoming training camp schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sMdU_0bSUtiLJ00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Aug. 16: Nissan Stadium Practice (5 – 7 p.m.)

Aug. 17: Travel/No media

Aug. 18: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET)

Aug. 19: Practice in Tampa (9:55 a.m. – Noon ET)

Aug. 20: No media

Aug. 21: at Tampa Bay (preseason)

Aug. 22: Vrabel presser (TBA)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
Person
Julio Jones
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Titans#Preseason
