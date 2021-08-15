Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

A Or F? What Grade Do The Washington Wizards Get In The Kyle Kuzma And Russell Westbrook Massive Trade?

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469EPy_0bSUthSa00

Everybody is talking about the Los Angeles Lakers after the five-team trade that included the Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.

What about the Wizards?

Did they make the right move in trading Russell Westbrook, who just averaged a triple-double last season?

The entire details of the blockbuster trade can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Pacers ended up getting the number 22 overall pick from the Lakers, but the reason they got the pick was actually because of what they sent the Wizards (Aaron Holiday, cash considerations and the 31st overall pick).

Now, Spencer Dinwiddie was more of a simple sign-and-trade than anything, so the Wizards did not have to give the Nets much.

The key question for the trade is were they smart to give up Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (and Aaron Holiday/Isaiah Todd who they got with the Lakers draft pick in a trade with the Pacers)?

  • Last season the Wizards barley made the playoffs
  • They lost 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs
  • Westbrook is approaching 33 years old
  • Having two ball dominant players in Westbrook and Bradley Beal is hard
  • Kuzma is only 26 years old and has career averages of 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game
  • Westbrook still has 2-years and over $90 million left on his contract (via Basketball Reference)

While Westbrook is still a superstar caliber player in the NBA, and averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game, the Wizards could still easily be 34-38 again without him.

They were already getting a capable replacement from the Nets in Dinwiddie, who averaged 20.6 points and 5.8 assists per game in his last fully healthy season.

Not to mention what they got from the Lakers was a young forward who can score at a high level in Kuzma who can play off the ball, and critical role players in Harrell and Caldwell-Pope that contribute to winning basketball.

There is a good case to be made that the 2022 Wizards might even have a better record than they had last season.

The season for the Wizards will come down to how good Dinwiddie returns to be after his season injured, and can Kuzma co-exist putting high scoring numbers next to Beal?

They also have a new coach in Wes Unsled Jr.

Trading Westbrook could end up being a net positive move in the win column and at worst it is a lateral move.

There was no loser in the trade because Westbrook may very well help the Lakers win an NBA title next season, and the Wizards may be a better team than they were last year.

GRADE: A-

Comments / 1

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
758
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Aaron Holiday
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Basketball Reference#Caldwell Pope
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Shows Off LeBron, Westbrook, And Carmelo's Lockers

Dwight Howard has been very active on social media after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be his third tenure with the Californians, and the big man can't be happier. D-12 is ready to relive old glories with the team and win a second...
NBAYardbarker

Trevor Ariza reveals one player who convinced him to join Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent a major overhaul over the past few weeks. Out are Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma, in are Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza. This past week, Ariza spoke to the media. Among the topics covered: the one player who was instrumental in getting him to re-join the Lakers.

Comments / 1

Community Policy