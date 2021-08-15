WATCH: Highlights of Celtics guard Payton Pritchard's 92-point pro-am game

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Sometimes, it can be hard to envision how one player could possibly score as many points as Boston Celtics second-year point guard Payton Pritchard did in a recent pro-am game he participated in held in Portland, Oregon after Pritchard’s exit from Boston’s Las Vegas Summer League squad.

But if you watch the footage of the Oregon product’s monster 92-point game, the nuts and bolts of how Pritchard managed to make up the majority of his team’s offense in their 165 – 163 win. The West Linn native was one of just a handful of professional ballers present (the Brooklyn Nets’ Mike James another), and his opponents simply couldn’t keep up with his handle and ability to hit from deep.

If you want a look for yourself at how Pritchard managed to go off to such a massive outing, watch the clip embedded below put together by our friends over at CLNS Media’s All Access YouTube channel.

