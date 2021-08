In the life of a Chelsea academy graduate, nothing is guaranteed except for uncertainty. Yet, there was no explaining that notion to the ball that left Trevoh Chalobah’s boot at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. From 25 yards out, the defender’s shot gathered speed with a statement of unbending will and defiant intent before cannoning past a helpless Vicente Guaita in Crystal Palace’s goal. It was a fairytale moment underwritten by years of toil and perseverance. Chalobah, who joined Chelsea at just eight years old, had been set to embark on a fourth successive loan spell this summer, another season condemned...