Zach Wilson Madden 22 Rating: What is it?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Wilson's Madden 22 rating is on the minds of many as the new game cycle gets underway. The New York Jets made a tough decision to move on from Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, by trading him to the Carolina Panthers. All eyes were on who the Jets were going to take to become the new face of the franchise. Enter Zach Wilson. The BYU quarterback dazzled scouts last season shooting his draft stock all the way up to the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

