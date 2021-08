Zoe McLellan, most well known for her time on "NCIS: New Orleans," made headlines in the springtime when court documents revealed that an arrest warrant was out for her. Per TMZ, the warrant listed charges of "kidnapping, child custody deprivation, and child stealing." McLellan and her ex-husband, J.P. Gillain, have been embroiled in a custody war over their son, Sebastian, since 2017 when she flew to Canada for a year to film ABC series "Designated Survivor" and took Sebastian with her, allegedly only giving Gillain a heads up two days prior to the move, as reported by TMZ.