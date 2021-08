SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a freeway, not a raceway is the message from Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety. The department says over 17,000 speeding citations were issued in July across the state. 100 motorists have died so far this year in speed related crashes on Minnesota roads. That number is up 41% from this time last year and a 138% increase from 2019.