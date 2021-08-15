Cancel
Environment

Showers and storms across the mountains could lead to localized flooding

By Cameron Aaron
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another day of scattered showers and storms across our area. Some storms could produce very heavy rain and lead to localized flooding. Scattered showers and storms stick around through the evening hours. Some storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Localized flooding could be an issue for some as storms roll through the mountains. Most of our area is included in a Slight risk of flooding through tonight, so have that WYMT Weather app ready to go just in case your area receives any flooding issues. Low temperatures tonight fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

