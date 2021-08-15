Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star New Jersey Safety Adon Shuler commits to the Irish
On Sunday, 4-Star safety Adon Shuler from Irvington, New Jersey, announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on CBS Sports HQ. The 6’0 190 pound prospect is a top 200 player in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, and chose the Irish over a healthy offer list that included; the Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, Florida Gators, Boston College Eagles, and more.www.onefootdown.com
