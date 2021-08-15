Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

'Baby Slice' returns: Kevin Ferguson Jr. booked for Bellator 265 in South Dakota

By Nolan King
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYRxf_0bSUr7kX00

Kevin Ferguson Jr., known to fans as “Baby Slice,” has his first fight of 2021 on the books.

The son of “Kimbo Slice,” Ferguson (3-3 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) will look to bump his record above .500 when he takes on Cody Lincoln on Friday at Bellator 265. The fight will take place at lightweight on the preliminary card.

Bellator 265 takes place at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The main card airs on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

Bellator officials recently announced the booking. Fansided was first to report the matchup.

Ferguson, 29, has not competed since a unanimous decision loss to Kaheem Murray in November 2020. The defeat was his second in three outings, with the third being a win that was overturned to a no contest due to illegal strikes to the back of the head that were missed by the referee.

His opponent, North Dakota’s Lincoln (5-2 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), will look to win on home turf in his promotional debut. Although he hasn’t competed since November 2018, Lincoln has won two of his most recent three fights, including a victory a LFA: Sioux Falls Fight Night 1 over Derek Varin.

With the addition, the Bellator 265 lineup includes:

MAIN CARD, Showtime (9 p.m. ET)

  • Sergei Kharitonov vs. Cheick Kongo
  • Adam Borics vs. Jay Jay Wilson
  • Keith Lee vs. Jornel Lugo
  • Marcelo Golm vs. Kelvin Tiller
  • Dante Schiro vs. Logan Storley

PRELIMS, MMA Junkie (6 p.m. ET)

  • Fabio Aguiar vs. Taylor Johnson
  • Mike Hamel vs. Bryce Logan
  • Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Cody Lincoln
  • Kevin Childs vs. Bailey Schoenfelder
  • Archie Colgan vs. CJ Randall
  • Kody Moegenberg vs. Jeff Nielsen
  • Deven Fisher vs. Duane Johnson

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Kharitonov
Person
Kimbo Slice
Person
Kevin Ferguson Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keith Lee#Jay Jay#Combat#Baby Slice#Mma#Showtime#Sioux Falls Fight Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & AJ Lee Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has last made an appearance inside the squared circle for WWE back in 2015. She had announced retirement due to serious injuries. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E said that he believes there’s definitely a place for Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Celebrity Guest For Monday Night Raw

There’s always room for more. Celebrities have been a part of the wrestling world for a long time now and that is always going to be the case. Bringing in someone who is a known name outside of the wrestling world is going to get some extra attention on the wrestling show, at least in theory, and that is what WWE is betting on for next week’s Monday Night Raw.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star Admits ‘I’m Broke’ To Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is most definitely one of the most popular and veteran fighters in the UFC and is also part of the color commentary team during the UFC pay-per-views. Daniel Cormier also previously dropped a huge bombshell regarding Dustin Poirier’s wife. UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier spoke to Daniel Cormier during...
kelo.com

Time for the oldest county fair in South Dakota

PARKER, S.D. (KELO.com) — The oldest county fair in South Dakota is back. The Turner County Fair in Parker runs Monday through Thursday. Grandstand events this week include Bulls, Bronc’s, and Barrel’s, enduro races, and a demolition derby. Heritage Park will also be host to a variety of free musical entertainment.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Not Allowed At SummerSlam

After weeks of hype the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view aired live from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, and the show featured some big moments. Fans saw the return of Becky Lynch, and the return of Brock Lesnar, and a WWE Hall of Famer was also in Vegas for the event. Nikki...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz ‘Partying’ With Conor McGregor In LA?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor sent out a Tweet to Nate Diaz and wished him happy anniversary and it marks the fifth year since they had a bloody and brutal affair at UFC 202. UFC Star Drops Ronda Rousey & Mayweather Bombshell. Conor McGregor reacts to the anniversary...
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

South Dakota has canceled Lawrence Welk, but not Nebraska

I have thought it was just a given that “The Lawrence Welk Show” would be on TV Saturday nights my entire life. So news from the state to the north of us last week left me aghast. South Dakota Public Broadcasting has canceled “The Lawrence Welk Show.”. I got on...
Combat SportsRecord-Courier

Cauley's next Bellator bout on the books

Sullivan Cauley will be back in the ring October 16 at Bellator 268. The Carson Valley native last fought for the promotion Nov. 11, 2020 – coming away with a first round with by knockout over Jason Markland. Cauley's first-round KO win came within the first 30 seconds of the...
Combat SportsFanSided

Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov reddit live stream

Bellator 265: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov reddit live stream. Bellator 265 goes down on Friday from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event is headlined by a Bellator heavyweight tilt between two MMA icons, as the 46-year-old Cheik Kongo takes Sergei Kharitonov. Kongo is 12-3-1 since...
Posted by
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Mark Madsen defeats Clay Guida at UFC Vegas 34

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 34 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout featuring veteran Clay Guida taking on former Olympian Mark Madsen. Guida (36-21 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to build off his recent unanimous decision victory over Michael Johnson from back in February. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Carpenter’, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Bobby Green and Jim Miller respectively.
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

Reggie Barnett Jr on Johnny Bedford sequel, BKFC 20, and title belts

Reggie Barnett Jr takes on Johnny Bedford in a bare-knuckle boxing rematch this Friday. The BKFC and Police Gazette lightweight championships are on the line and are presently vacant. This title fight goes down at BKFC 20 and it’s apropos that it transpires on August 20th. The fistic fireworks transpire...
Combat SportsMMAWeekly.com

Bellator 265 Weigh-in Results: Co-main event cancelled after Jay Jay Wilson misses weight

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 265 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday resulting in the co-main event being cancelled. The welterweight bout pitting number five ranked Logan Storley (11-1) against the debuting Dante Schiro (8-2) has been elevated to the co-main event slot following the cancellation of Adam Borics versus Jay-Jay Wilson. Wilson weighed in 4.4 pounds over the limit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy