Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala is set to become a married man. The Swiss hockey star announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Jessica Ljung, in June. Now that he’s signed a new one-year contract with Wild, this couple is here to stay for the near future, at least. Fiala’s wife-to-be, Ljung has followed her beau wherever his career took him. She has been the supportive girlfriend and a constant presence at his games. Wild fans are aware of the NHL pro’s gorgeous lady, but some new ones are asking who Kevin Fiala’s girlfriend is. We reveal more on her in this Jessica Ljung wiki.