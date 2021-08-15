Kyle Kuzma Remains Blown Away By His Legendary Training Story With Kobe Bryant: ‘I Thought It Was the Worst Workout of My Life’

Former NBA All-Star Caron Butler recently shared a great story about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. “I’ve never told this story,” Butler said during a podcast appearance. “We was in Charlotte, and we was in the huddle, and he was like, the game was tied, there was only four seconds, three seconds on the shot clock. Rudy T (Rudy Tomjanovich) drawing up all type of s— on the board, and he swiped it off again, and Kobe said, ‘F— that. Just give me the ball right here.’ He was like, ‘Whoever want to take the ball out going to be part of history.’ And Lamar [Odom] was like, ‘I want to be part history.’ He threw that s— in, man. Kobe hit the shot, blouses, game.”