The Seattle Sounders ended their winless streak in MLS play with an emphatic 6-2 win away against the Portland Timbers on Sunday night. The first half was tense and physical, but the Sounders went into halftime having made the best of their chances to take a 2-1 lead courtesy of a poacher’s finish and a left-footed curler from outside of the box from Fredy Montero. They left no doubt in the second half after the Timbers scored a second goal to tie the game. A brace from Raúl Ruidíaz that included a rocket of a free kick, as well as a golazo from Jimmy Medranda and a celebratory debut goal from Nicolas Benezet rounded out the scoring.