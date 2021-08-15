Cancel
Shively, KY

Man shot and killed while in car in Shively; woman injured as well

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHIVELY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed while in a vehicle on the 3300 block of Mildred Drive in Shively on Saturday, according to Shively Police. Shively Police responded to the call around 9:20 a.m., and upon arriving on the scene they found two victims. One was a male in his mid 30's, and a female passenger in her 70's was found to have been shot as well, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They are believed to have been shot as the vehicle was leaving the address.

