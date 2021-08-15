Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 cases rising at Allegheny County Jail

By TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AGYQ_0bSUq2RX00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — In the past week, 83 people in the Allegheny County Jail have tested positive for covid-19 — with a number of them believed to be attributable to spread by a staff member, officials said Friday.

[Here is how to stay informed about coronavirus updates from WPXI]

From Aug. 5-12, the county said it conducted 973 rapid tests to new arrestees and others exhibiting symptoms or known to have recent exposure to the virus, according to our news partners at the Tribune Review

Of those, 55 people tested positive. An additional number of positive tests came from a pod, the county said, where the virus is believed to have spread from a staff member.

The current population at the jail is 1,713. Increasing numbers in the jail, the county said, are reflective of trends in the public, as the delta variant continues to spread.

According to the county, 49% of all jail employees are full vaccinated, and 47% of the incarcerated population is fully vaccinated. Overall, in Allegheny County, about 68% of adults are fully vaccinated.

You can read more about this story on TribLive.com.

Comments / 10

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
49K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Coronavirus
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Delta, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegheny County Jail#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 10

Community Policy