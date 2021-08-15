COVID-19 cases rising at Allegheny County Jail

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — In the past week, 83 people in the Allegheny County Jail have tested positive for covid-19 — with a number of them believed to be attributable to spread by a staff member, officials said Friday.

From Aug. 5-12, the county said it conducted 973 rapid tests to new arrestees and others exhibiting symptoms or known to have recent exposure to the virus, according to our news partners at the Tribune Review

Of those, 55 people tested positive. An additional number of positive tests came from a pod, the county said, where the virus is believed to have spread from a staff member.

The current population at the jail is 1,713. Increasing numbers in the jail, the county said, are reflective of trends in the public, as the delta variant continues to spread.

According to the county, 49% of all jail employees are full vaccinated, and 47% of the incarcerated population is fully vaccinated. Overall, in Allegheny County, about 68% of adults are fully vaccinated.

