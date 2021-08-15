Cancel
Greene County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Perry and Greene Counties through 345 PM CDT At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles west of Leakesville to 6 miles southwest of McLain. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Richton, Leakesville, Beaumont, New Augusta and McLain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Greene County, MS
Mclain, MS
Beaumont, MS
