Noah Dobson is approaching year three of his NHL career. In his first two years with the New York Islanders, head coach Barry Trotz has opted to shelter the young defenseman. In year one he played 34 games and averaged 13:17 of ice time. The number of games played would have been much less if Adam Pelech hadn’t been injured. Dobson probably would have surely found himself with a two-week conditioning stint in the AHL that year if not for Pelech’s injury.