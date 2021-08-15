Cancel
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Anti-Vaccine Rally story

By Editorials
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — In a story published August 14, 2021, about a protest against vaccine mandates at Los Angeles’ City Hall, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of a KPCC reporter who was attacked. His name is Frank Stoltze, not Stolze.

