Microsoft Pro Intellimouse drops to its lowest price yet of $36
Microsoft’s IntelliMouse line was a popular series of computer mice throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, and the lineup was brought back to life in 2017 with a similar design and updated internals. Microsoft later released the Pro IntelliMouse with an even better sensor, and now that model is on sale for $35.99 at multiple retailers — the lowest price we’ve seen yet, and a sizeable discount from the original $60 MSRP.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0