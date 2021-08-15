Price of regular gasoline up in Georgia
Aug. 15—The price of the cheapest Regular gasoline reached 3 lari (97 cents) at some Georgian branded filling stations, Trend reports via Georgian media. Regular price at the branded stations ranges from 2.93 lari (95 cents) to 3.03 lari (98 cents), Premium costs from 3.05 lari (98 cents) to 3.15 lari ($1.02), Super price starts from 3.14 lari ($1.01) and reaches 3.23 lari ($1.04). The price of Diesel ranges from 2.85 lari (92 cents) to 2.95 lari (95 cents), Eurodiesel — from 2.96 lari (96 cents) to 3.05 lari (98 cents).www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0