Watch ‘Sisters for Life’ Lifetime Movie Online

In the event that a dangerous criminal is at large or you yourself are in a dire situation and in need of a life-saving rescue, you normally would not think to call on a group of small puppies led by a 10-year-old boy. However, the furry friends on the animated PAW Patrol series are cute and heroic enough to have lasted 12 seasons over eight years on Nick Jr. and inspired a new movie coming soon to theaters. Luckily, those who would rather have family movie night at home can find Paw Patrol: The Movie streaming, but where? It looks like it is time for us to save the day and help point you in the right direction.