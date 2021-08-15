Biden court win on eviction ban extension draws appeals from realtors, landlords
WASHINGTON - Groups against President Joe Biden’s new coronavirus eviction moratorium appealed one day after a federal judge ruled it could stand, according to reports. Two chapters of the National Association of Realtors and a group of landlords requested "immediate" action from the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals on Saturday and may get a ruling by the end of next week, according to Politico.www.fox6now.com
