Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Biden court win on eviction ban extension draws appeals from realtors, landlords

By Brie Stimson
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Groups against President Joe Biden’s new coronavirus eviction moratorium appealed one day after a federal judge ruled it could stand, according to reports. Two chapters of the National Association of Realtors and a group of landlords requested "immediate" action from the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals on Saturday and may get a ruling by the end of next week, according to Politico.

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Cdc#D C Court Of Appeals#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Cdc#White House#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Landlords again ask Supreme Court to block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

The landlords who are challenging the Biden administration's eviction moratorium asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block it. The request was filed Friday evening with Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees matters arising from the circuit court where the litigation is playing out. Earlier Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit left in place a previous court order that has allowed the moratorium to continue.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Asked to Overturn U.S. Eviction Moratorium (1)

Divided SCOTUS previously allowed moratorium to continue in June. The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to lift the Biden administration’s moratorium on evictions in parts of the country hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, two months after the justices kept an earlier ban in place. In a filing Friday,...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Court upholds CDC eviction ban

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court Friday said a pause on evictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus can remain in place for now, setting up a battle before the nation's highest court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
Congress & CourtsCrain's New York Business

Eviction ban survives appeal, clearing way for Supreme Court

A U.S. appeals court rejected an emergency motion to halt the national ban on evictions, clearing the way for the case to go to the U.S. Supreme Court. A trio of judges denied a bid by the Alabama Association of Realtors to suspend an earlier court ruling that allowed the eviction moratorium to continue. The ruling comes one week after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected their plea to block the new eviction moratorium established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as she voiced concerns over the legality of the policy. The ban was extended by the Biden administration until Oct. 3.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Panel Unanimously Declines to Block Biden Administration’s Eviction Moratorium Extension

A week after one Donald Trump-appointed federal judge allowed the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium to resume, another from the court of appeals joined a unanimous three-judge panel in refusing to block the emergency measure. The development potentially tees up another anticipated Supreme Court battle pitting a coalition of realtors, landlords...
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

CDC eviction hold survives appeal to DC Circuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — The D.C. Circuit served defeat Friday to a group of landlords and realtors challenging the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s fourth extension of the eviction ban. With the landlords saying they plan to immediately file an emergency motion for review, the unsigned order from a three-judge...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday appealed a federal judge's order to reinstate a controversial immigration program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. The Biden administration appealed the decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy