The Buffalo Bills got back to work for a full, padded practice on Monday just one day after a shortened, lighter session in Orchard Park. Left tackle Dion Dawkins saw his first team reps of camp, rotating in several different times during 11-on-11 work against the defense. Dawkins had missed roughly the first two weeks of training camp while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and had only been doing conditioning and individual position work since returning last week.