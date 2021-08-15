It’s Hot! Hot! Hot!

I know we thought we had dodged a hot summer, but it's not true. It’s so hot the devil was down in Georgia and couldn’t tell the difference. The heat, the sun and the humidity add up to a perfect storm of summer days calling for something to cool us down. Before air-conditioning, I used to lay under the wisteria vine my dad had pruned into an umbrella shape. My shady spot was perfect for an 8-year-old to read and listen to buzzing bees. To escape the heat, we camped in the Ozark mountains in Arkansas. I still wonder how we managed to sleep at all when camping on sand at Fort Pickens, Florida, near Pensacola Beach.