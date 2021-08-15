Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

It’s Hot! Hot! Hot!

Newnan Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know we thought we had dodged a hot summer, but it's not true. It’s so hot the devil was down in Georgia and couldn’t tell the difference. The heat, the sun and the humidity add up to a perfect storm of summer days calling for something to cool us down. Before air-conditioning, I used to lay under the wisteria vine my dad had pruned into an umbrella shape. My shady spot was perfect for an 8-year-old to read and listen to buzzing bees. To escape the heat, we camped in the Ozark mountains in Arkansas. I still wonder how we managed to sleep at all when camping on sand at Fort Pickens, Florida, near Pensacola Beach.

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Maker#Hot Milk#Sugar Crystals#Whole Milk#Tutti Frutti Ice Cream 1#Watermelon Ice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWTRF

Hot hot hot for the week ahead

Monday: Stray afternoon shower, partly cloudy, high of 87. Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 89. Wednesday: Mostly clear with a chance for showers, high of 90. Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun, high of 88 with a chance of showers. Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 87. Saturday: Partly cloudy with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy