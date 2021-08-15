Cancel
El Paso, TX

Man Who Invited Public To Wife’s Funeral After El Paso Mass Shooting Dies

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died.

Antonio Basco died Saturday, according to a statement from Perches Funeral Homes in El Paso. No other details were immediately available, according to a representative of the funeral home, which is donating its services.

Basco and Margie Reckard had been married for 22 years when Reckard was among 23 people fatally shot on Aug. 3, 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Crf91_0bSUmJDn00
Antonio Basco, husband of El Paso Walmart shooting victim Margie Reckard, hugs an attendee during his wife’s visitation service at La Paz Faith Center in El Paso, Texas on August 16, 2019. (Photo by: PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Basco had no family in the El Paso area, so he opened his wife’s funeral to the public. Thousands of mourners from as far away as California attended.

The funeral home said it will be hosting a memorial service to mark the second-year anniversary of Reckard’s funeral.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

